BRIEF-Horizon Pharma announces the U.S. patent and trademark office issuance

Dec 22 Horizon Pharma Plc

* Says U.S. Patent scheduled to issue from the application will expire on September 22, 2030

* Horizon Pharma announces the U.S. Patent and trademark office issuance of an additional notice of allowance with claims covering Ravicti (glycerol phenylbutyrate) oral liquid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
