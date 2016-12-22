BRIEF-Horizon Pharma announces the U.S. patent and trademark office issuance

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Horizon Pharma Plc
* Says U.S. Patent scheduled to issue from the application will expire on September 22, 2030
* Horizon Pharma announces the U.S. Patent and trademark office issuance of an additional notice of allowance with claims covering Ravicti (glycerol phenylbutyrate) oral liquid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders