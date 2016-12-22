版本:
BRIEF-Vitamin shoppe unit enters lease agreement with Coldwater Industrial Associates

Dec 22 Vitamin Shoppe Inc

* Term of the lease is scheduled to commence on or about may 1, 2017, and expire on November 30, 2029

* On december 21 Co's unit entered lease agreement with Coldwater Industrial Associates 3 - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
