BRIEF-Horton Capital Partners delivers letter to CPS Technologies board

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Horton capital:
* Horton capital partners delivers letter to cps technologies board of directors
* Horton capital partners to cps technologies - outlines six point plan for significant value creation at cps technologies
* Board to evaluate all options for value creation, including m&a and return of excess capital to shareholders
* Requests Cps Technologies Corp strengthen its board by adding representatives that can fill experience gaps
* Horton capital partners to cps technologies - reassess internal risk profile, encourage management to make calculated investments in growth, cost reduction initiatives Source text for Eikon:
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders