BRIEF-Sunoco Lp entered into an amendment to that certain credit agreement

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Sunoco Lp :
* Sunoco- libor rate loans increased from 2.500% to 3.00%, maximum applicable margin for base rate loans increased from 1.500% to 2.00% under amendment
* Sunoco lp - on dec 21, 2016 entered into an amendment to that certain credit agreement, dated as of september 25, 2014
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results