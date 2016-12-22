版本:
BRIEF-Sunoco Lp entered into an amendment to that certain credit agreement

Dec 22 Sunoco Lp :

* Sunoco- libor rate loans increased from 2.500% to 3.00%, maximum applicable margin for base rate loans increased from 1.500% to 2.00% under amendment

* Sunoco lp - on dec 21, 2016 entered into an amendment to that certain credit agreement, dated as of september 25, 2014 - SEC filing Source text bit.ly/2h6NIT7 Further company coverage:
