版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Amtrust Financial enters into amendment to credit agreement

Dec 22 Amtrust Financial Services Inc :

* Amtrust Financial Services Inc - effective Dec 19, 2016, co entered into amendment No. 7 to its credit agreement dated September 12, 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐