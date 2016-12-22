版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend

Dec 22 First Bancorp Inc :

* The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend and special cash dividend

* First Bancorp Inc- company's board of directors also declared a one-time special cash dividend of 12 cents per share

* First Bancorp Inc - quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐