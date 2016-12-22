BRIEF-The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 First Bancorp Inc :
* The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend and special cash dividend
* First Bancorp Inc- company's board of directors also declared a one-time special cash dividend of 12 cents per share
* First Bancorp Inc - quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results