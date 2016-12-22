版本:
BRIEF-Northstar Asset Management declares special dividend in connection with the Colony Northstar merger

Dec 22 Northstar Asset Management Group Inc :

* Northstar Asset Management Group announces special dividend in connection with the colony northstar merger

* Declared a one-time special dividend in amount of approximately $1.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
