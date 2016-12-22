版本:
BRIEF-Mercury Systems gets $10.8m order from US Navy for DRFM jammers

Dec 22 Mercury Systems Inc :

* Mercury Systems Inc - order was received in company's fiscal 2017 Q2 and is expected to be shipped over next several quarters

* Mercury Systems receives $10.8m order from US Navy for DRFM jammers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
