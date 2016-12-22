BRIEF-Mercury Systems gets $10.8m order from US Navy for DRFM jammers

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Mercury Systems Inc :
* Mercury Systems Inc - order was received in company's fiscal 2017 Q2 and is expected to be shipped over next several quarters
* Mercury Systems receives $10.8m order from US Navy for DRFM jammers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results