BRIEF-Goldman Sachs appoints Ellen Kullman as an independent director to co's board

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
* Goldman Sachs says Kullman's appointment expands board to 14 directors, 11 of whom are independent
* Goldman Sachs says appoints Ellen Kullman as an independent director of co, effective immediately Source text: (bit.ly/2hXOkfZ) Further company coverage:
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results