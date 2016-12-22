版本:
2016年 12月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs appoints Ellen Kullman as an independent director to co's board

Dec 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc

* Goldman Sachs says Kullman's appointment expands board to 14 directors, 11 of whom are independent

* Goldman Sachs says appoints Ellen Kullman as an independent director of co, effective immediately Source text: (bit.ly/2hXOkfZ) Further company coverage:
