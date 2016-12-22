版本:
BRIEF-Aramark CEO Eric Foss 2016 total compensation $17.1 mln vs $21.1 mln in 2015

Dec 22 Aramark :

* CEO Eric Foss 2016 total compensation $17.1 million versus $21.1 million in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2hZYMpB) Further company coverage:
