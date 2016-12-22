版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Biogen says separation of Bioverativ to be completed on Feb 1

Dec 22 Biogen Inc :

* Says separation of Bioverativ as independent company expected to be completed on February 1, 2017

* Biogen Inc - Nasdaq has advised that Nioverativ common stock will begin trading on a "when-issued" basis under symbol "BIVV WI" on Jan 12, 2017

* Biogen Inc - Nasdaq has approved listing of Bioverativ common stock on Nasdaq Global Select Market under symbol "BIVV"

* Biogen announces effectiveness of Bioverativ Form 10 registration statement

* Says Bioverativ common stock approved for listing on Nasdaq Global Select Market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
