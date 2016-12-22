BRIEF-Biogen says separation of Bioverativ to be completed on Feb 1

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Biogen Inc :
* Says separation of Bioverativ as independent company expected to be completed on February 1, 2017
* Biogen Inc - Nasdaq has advised that Nioverativ common stock will begin trading on a "when-issued" basis under symbol "BIVV WI" on Jan 12, 2017
* Biogen Inc - Nasdaq has approved listing of Bioverativ common stock on Nasdaq Global Select Market under symbol "BIVV"
* Biogen announces effectiveness of Bioverativ Form 10 registration statement
* Says Bioverativ common stock approved for listing on Nasdaq Global Select Market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders