BRIEF-Mesoblast Ltd says Co and Mallinckrodt enter into agreement

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 23 Mesoblast Ltd :
* Asx alert-Mesoblast and Mallinckrodt enter into agreement-MSB.AX
* Mallinckrodt will have exclusive period of up to 9 months to conclude commercial,development agreements for 2 product candidates in all territories outside of Japan and China
* Mallinckrodt will purchase approximately 20.04 million of Mesoblast's ordinary shares at a price of A$1.4761 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders