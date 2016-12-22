版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四

BRIEF-Rockwell Automation CEO Blake Moret's FY 2016 total compensation was $3.86 mln

Dec 22 Rockwell Automation Inc

* CEO Blake Moret's FY 2016 total compensation $3.86 million versus $2.96 million in FY 2015 - sec filing

* Chairman KEITH D. NOSBUSCH'S FY 2016 total compensation $7.23 million versus $8.61 million in FY 2015

* CFO Theodore Crandall's FY 2016 total compensation $3.1 million versus $3.2 million in FY 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2h5IHKu Further company coverage:
