2016年 12月 23日

BRIEF-Boeing says seven new orders for week through Dec 20

Dec 22 Boeing Co

* Says seven new orders for week through December 20, 2016

* Says in the changes category, reduced 737 orders by five for week through December 20, 2016

* Seven new orders from unidentified customer(s) for seven 737s for week through December 20, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:
