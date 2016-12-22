BRIEF-Boeing says seven new orders for week through Dec 20

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Boeing Co
* Says seven new orders for week through December 20, 2016
* Says in the changes category, reduced 737 orders by five for week through December 20, 2016
* Seven new orders from unidentified customer(s) for seven 737s for week through December 20, 2016
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results