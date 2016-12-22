版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 00:40 BJT

BRIEF-Gategroup Holding: HNA completes settlement of offer for Gategroup shares

Dec 22 Gategroup Holding AG :

* HNA completes settlement of offer for Gategroup shares

* Immediately following settlement of offer, Gategroup will apply with SIX Swiss Exchange for delisting of Gategroup shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐