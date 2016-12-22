版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 00:42 BJT

BRIEF-Nokia expands patent litigation against Apple in Asia, Europe and U.S.

Dec 22 Nokia Corp

* Nokia expands patent litigation against apple in asia, europe and the us

* Nokia says "across actions in 11 countries, there are now 40 patents in suit"

* Nokia -"filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on dec 21" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
