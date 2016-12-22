BRIEF-Nokia expands patent litigation against Apple in Asia, Europe and U.S.

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Nokia Corp
* Nokia expands patent litigation against apple in asia, europe and the us
* Nokia says "across actions in 11 countries, there are now 40 patents in suit"
* Nokia -"filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on dec 21"
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results