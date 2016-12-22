BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group: consent to reprice and extend CHF 1,360 mln Term Loan B

Dec 22 Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* Repricing and extension of term loan and revolving credit facilities and updated S&P global ratings publication

* Has successfully received consent to reprice and extend their 1,360 million Swiss francs ($1.33 billion) Term Loan B and 200 million Swiss francs revolving credit facilities with completion expected on or about Dec. 30 ($1 = 1.0250 Swiss francs)