BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group: consent to reprice and extend CHF 1,360 mln Term Loan B

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Dec 22 Sunrise Communications Group AG :
* Repricing and extension of term loan and revolving credit facilities and updated S&P global ratings publication
* Has successfully received consent to reprice and extend their 1,360 million Swiss francs ($1.33 billion) Term Loan B and 200 million Swiss francs revolving credit facilities with completion expected on or about Dec. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0250 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 25 European shares clung on to gains in early deals on Thursday helped by firmer banking shares and as corporate deals activity, after French aero firms Safran and Zodiac finally striking a deal, continued apace.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.