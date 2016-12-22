版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Gee Group Q4 revenue rose 75 percent to $21.8 million

Dec 22 Gee Group Inc :

* Net income for fiscal Q4 ended september 30, 2016 was approximately $1 million compared to a net loss of approximately $1.3 million-SEC filing

* Q4 revenue rose 75 percent to $21.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
