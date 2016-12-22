BRIEF-Vifor Pharma & Chemocentryx expands alliance to include CCX140 to treat renal diseases

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Chemocentryx Inc:
* Vifor Pharma and Chemocentryx announce expansion of kidney health alliance to include CCX140 to treat renal diseases
* Chemocentryx to receive upfront cash commitment of USD 50 million plus potential milestones and royalties
* Will be responsible for clinical development of CCX140 in rare renal diseases, while sharing cost of such development with Vifor Pharma
* Vifor pharma receives option to develop, commercialize ccx140 in chronic kidney disease with U.S. Co-Promotion rights retained by Co
* Co will be eligible to receive tiered double-digit royalties on net sales of CCX140 in licensed territories
* Co will be eligible to receive additional payments upon achievement of certain development, regulatory and sales-based milestones
* Co Retains marketing rights for rare renal disease in U.S. and China, while Vifor Pharma has commercialization rights in rest of world Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results