BRIEF-Affine has signed a lease agreement with Mcdonald's in Bordeaux

Dec 22 Affine Re SA :

* Affine has signed a lease agreement with Mcdonald's for operating of a 335 square meter restaurant in its shopping mall Quai des Marques in center of Bordeaux Source text: bit.ly/2hXfNy6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
