BRIEF-Affine has signed a lease agreement with Mcdonald's in Bordeaux

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Affine Re SA :
* Affine has signed a lease agreement with Mcdonald's for operating of a 335 square meter restaurant in its shopping mall Quai des Marques in center of Bordeaux Source text: bit.ly/2hXfNy6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results