版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 02:03 BJT

BRIEF-Salem announces Louisville transaction with Word Broadcasting Network

Dec 22 Salem Media Group Inc:

* Salem announces Louisville transaction with Word Broadcasting Network

* Salem Media Group Inc says has entered into an agreement with word broadcasting network to transfer operation of Salem's Louisville Stations

* Agreement is scheduled to become effective January 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐