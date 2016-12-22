版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Blackstone in talks to take stake in assets of Energy Transfer Partners - CNBC, citing DJ

Dec 22 (Reuters) -

* Blackstone in talks to take stake in assets of Energy Transfer Partners; deal could be valued around $5 billion - CNBC, citing DJ

