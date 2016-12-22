版本:
BRIEF-Toyota announces executive changes in North America

Dec 22 Toyota Motor North America:

* Toyota announces executive changes in North America

* Kent Rice is named Group Vice President, Corporate Quality at TMNA

* David Fernandes named President of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama, located in Huntsville, Ala. Source text (toyota.us/2hXrkgQ) Further company coverage:
