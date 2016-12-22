BRIEF-Toyota announces executive changes in North America

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Toyota Motor North America:
* Toyota announces executive changes in North America
* Kent Rice is named Group Vice President, Corporate Quality at TMNA
* David Fernandes named President of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama, located in Huntsville, Ala. Source text (toyota.us/2hXrkgQ) Further company coverage:
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results