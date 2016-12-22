BRIEF-Rudolph Technologies announces ruling in patent reexamination appeal by Camtek

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Rudolph Technologies Inc :
* Ruling by court of appeals reversed PTO's rejection of 3 of 18 patent claims and affirmed PTO's rejection of nine patent claims
* Patent is subject of Rudolph's patent infringement lawsuit against Camtek's inspection systems
* Rudolph announces ruling in patent reexamination appeal by Camtek
* Appeal of remaining six patent claims was dismissed by court of appeals for procedural reasons
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results