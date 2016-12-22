版本:
2016年 12月 23日

BRIEF-Algonquin Power,Empire District announce Kansas Corporation Commission authorization of merger transaction

Dec 22 Empire District Electric Co :

* Transaction closing is expected to occur on or about Jan. 1, 2017

* Algonquin power & Utilities Corp. and the Empire District Electric Company announce Kansas Corporation Commission authorization of merger transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
