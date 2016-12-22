版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 03:40 BJT

BRIEF-HudBay Minerals to amalgamate with Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting, Hudson Bay Exploration

Dec 22 Hudbay Minerals Inc

* Hudbay minerals - in connection with amalgamation, name of amalgamated entity will be changed from hudbay minerals inc to hudbay minerals inc

* Hudbay minerals - effective jan 1, 2017, hudbay minerals will amalgamate with hudson bay mining and smelting co and hudson bay exploration and development Source text (bit.ly/2he0KkN) Further company coverage:
