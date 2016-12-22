版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 04:02 BJT

BRIEF-Air Canada and Cathay Pacific to introduce codeshare services

Dec 22 Air Canada

* Air canada and cathay pacific to introduce codeshare services and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits in strategic cooperation

* Air canada says will offer codeshare services to an additional eight cities in southeast asia on flights operated by cathay pacific and cathay dragon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐