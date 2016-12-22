BRIEF-Semafo awarded mining permit for Natougou project

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Semafo Inc
* Semafo awarded mining permit for natougou project
* Semafo inc says first gold pour is expected in second half of 2018 at natougou gold project
* Semafo says initial capex for project estimated at us$219 million, which includes us$42 million in pre-stripping expenditures and an us$18-million contingency
* Semafo inc says council of ministers of government of burkina faso has approved its mining permit application for natougou gold project
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results