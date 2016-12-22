BRIEF-U.S. Energy Corp and certain institutional investors enters into securities purchase agreement

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 `U.S. Energy Corp :
* U.S. Energy Corp - company to sell an aggregate of 1 million shares of its common stock with gross proceeds of $1.5 million
* U.S. Energy Corp - on December 16, 2016, U.S. Energy corp. And certain institutional investors entered into a securities purchase agreement Source text:(bit.ly/2hXHzup) Further company coverage:
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results