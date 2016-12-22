版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Energy Corp and certain institutional investors enters into securities purchase agreement

Dec 22 `U.S. Energy Corp :

* U.S. Energy Corp - company to sell an aggregate of 1 million shares of its common stock with gross proceeds of $1.5 million

* U.S. Energy Corp - on December 16, 2016, U.S. Energy corp. And certain institutional investors entered into a securities purchase agreement Source text:(bit.ly/2hXHzup) Further company coverage:
