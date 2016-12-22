BRIEF-Niobay Metals Inc's board approves new "rolling 10%" stock option plan

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Niobay Metals Inc :
* Niobay Metals Inc says board of directors has approved a new "rolling 10%" stock option plan
* Niobay Metals Inc says new plan will replace company's "fixed number" stock option plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results