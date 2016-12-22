版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Niobay Metals Inc's board approves new "rolling 10%" stock option plan

Dec 22 Niobay Metals Inc :

* Niobay Metals Inc says board of directors has approved a new "rolling 10%" stock option plan

* Niobay Metals Inc says new plan will replace company's "fixed number" stock option plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
