BRIEF-Tigenix submits day 120 responses to EMA for CX601 marketing authorization

Dec 22 Tigenix NV :

* Tigenix NV - Tigenix submits day 120 responses to European Medicines Agency for CX601 marketing authorization

* Tigenix- expects to receive EMA day 180 list of outstanding issues in Feb 2017, anticipates decision from EMA on CX601 marketing approval during 2017

* Tigenix- if approved, would trigger the payment by Takeda to Tigenix of euro 15 million