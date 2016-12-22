BRIEF-Tigenix submits day 120 responses to EMA for CX601 marketing authorization

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Tigenix NV :
* Tigenix NV - Tigenix submits day 120 responses to European Medicines Agency for CX601 marketing authorization
* Tigenix- expects to receive EMA day 180 list of outstanding issues in Feb 2017, anticipates decision from EMA on CX601 marketing approval during 2017
* Tigenix- if approved, would trigger the payment by Takeda to Tigenix of euro 15 million
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results