BRIEF-American Lorain and shareholders of Shengrong Environmental Protection announce share exchange agreement

* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 American Lorain Corp
* American Lorain and shareholders of Shengrong Environmental Protection Holding announce share exchange agreement
* Under terms of agreement, at closing of acquisition, ALN will issue to sellers 114 million shares of ALN common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders