版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-American Lorain and shareholders of Shengrong Environmental Protection announce share exchange agreement

Dec 22 American Lorain Corp

* American Lorain and shareholders of Shengrong Environmental Protection Holding announce share exchange agreement

* Under terms of agreement, at closing of acquisition, ALN will issue to sellers 114 million shares of ALN common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐