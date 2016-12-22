版本:
BRIEF-Steel Partners Holdings declares special one-time dividend of $.15 per unit

Dec 22 Steel Partners Holdings Lp :

* Steel Partners Holdings declares special one-time dividend of $.15 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
