BRIEF-Steel Partners Holdings declares special one-time dividend of $.15 per unit

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Steel Partners Holdings Lp :
* Steel Partners Holdings declares special one-time dividend of $.15 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results