BRIEF-Panoro Minerals says receipt of matching U.S.$2.0 million payment from Silver Wheaton for Cotabambas project

Dec 22 Panoro Minerals Ltd :

* Panoro Minerals Ltd says receipt of matching U.S. $2.0 million payment from Silver Wheaton for Cotabambas project, peru

* Panoro Minerals Ltd- Panoro is entitled to receive U.S. $14.0 million spread over a period of up to 9 years as an early deposit with payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
