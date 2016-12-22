BRIEF-Pacific Coast Oil says there will be no January cash distribution

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Pacific Coast Oil Trust :
* Pacific Coast Oil Trust announces there will be no January cash distribution and discusses termination provision
* Pacific Coast Oil Trust - distribution calculation relates to net profits and overriding royalties generated during November 2016
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results