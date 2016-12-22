版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Pacific Coast Oil says there will be no January cash distribution

Dec 22 Pacific Coast Oil Trust :

* Pacific Coast Oil Trust announces there will be no January cash distribution and discusses termination provision

* Pacific Coast Oil Trust - distribution calculation relates to net profits and overriding royalties generated during November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
