BRIEF-Del Frisco's Restaurant Group says entered into third amendment to loan agreement

Dec 22 Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc :

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc- On Dec 21, co entered into third amendment to loan agreement - sec filing

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc - amendment, among other things, modifies revolving credit commitment to $10 million

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc - amendment, among other things, extends termination date of loan agreement to October 15, 2019

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc - additionally, limit on repurchase of company's capital stock from public investors was increased to $50 million Source text - bit.ly/2hehHeZ Further company coverage:
