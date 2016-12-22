BRIEF-Del Frisco's Restaurant Group says entered into third amendment to loan agreement

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc :
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc- On Dec 21, co entered into third amendment to loan agreement - sec filing
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc - amendment, among other things, modifies revolving credit commitment to $10 million
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc - amendment, among other things, extends termination date of loan agreement to October 15, 2019
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc - additionally, limit on repurchase of company's capital stock from public investors was increased to $50 million Source text - bit.ly/2hehHeZ Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders