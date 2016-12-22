BRIEF-Yum china says received notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital

Dec 22 Yum China Holdings Inc :

* Yum China -received notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 4 million shares of Yum China's stock at US$26.75/share in cash

* Yum China says "does not endorse TRC Capital's unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that stockholders not tender their shares"