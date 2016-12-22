BRIEF-Yum china says received notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Yum China Holdings Inc :
* Yum China -received notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 4 million shares of Yum China's stock at US$26.75/share in cash
* Yum China says "does not endorse TRC Capital's unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that stockholders not tender their shares"
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders