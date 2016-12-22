版本:
BRIEF-Rave Restaurant Group obtained a $1.0 mln loan

Dec 22 Rave Restaurant Group Inc

* Loan bears interest at 10 pct per annum and is due and payable on April 30, 2017- SEC filing

* On December 22, 2016, Rave Restaurant Group, Obtained a $1.0 million loan - SEC filing Source text for eikon: Further company coverage:
