BRIEF-First Capital Realty announces redemption of its 5.40 pct and 5.25 pct convertible debentures

Dec 22 First Capital Realty Inc

* First capital realty announces redemption of its 5.40 pct and 5.25 pct convertible debentures

* Debentures will be redeemed on redemption date at par, plus accrued interest

* Says full redemption price and interest owing on each series of debentures will be satisfied in cash

* As of date hereof, $54.7 million of 5.40 pct debentures and $51.6 million of 5.25 pct debentures remain outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
