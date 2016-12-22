BRIEF-First Capital Realty announces redemption of its 5.40 pct and 5.25 pct convertible debentures

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 22 First Capital Realty Inc
* First capital realty announces redemption of its 5.40 pct and 5.25 pct convertible debentures
* Debentures will be redeemed on redemption date at par, plus accrued interest
* Says full redemption price and interest owing on each series of debentures will be satisfied in cash
* As of date hereof, $54.7 million of 5.40 pct debentures and $51.6 million of 5.25 pct debentures remain outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.