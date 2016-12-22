BRIEF-Ormat Technologies says on dec 16, unit entered into equity contribution agreement

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Ormat Technologies Inc
* On Dec 19, Co says on Dec 16, unit entered into equity contribution agreement - SEC filing
* Ormat Nevada transferred indirect ownership interest in Mcginness Hills (phase I and phase II), among others to Opal Geo
* Pursuant to agreement, JPM contributed about $62.1 million to Opal Geo in exchange for 100 pct of class B membership interests of Opal Geo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders