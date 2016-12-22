BRIEF-Ormat Technologies says on dec 16, unit entered into equity contribution agreement

Dec 22 Ormat Technologies Inc

* On Dec 19, Co says on Dec 16, unit entered into equity contribution agreement - SEC filing

* Ormat Nevada transferred indirect ownership interest in Mcginness Hills (phase I and phase II), among others to Opal Geo

* Pursuant to agreement, JPM contributed about $62.1 million to Opal Geo in exchange for 100 pct of class B membership interests of Opal Geo