BRIEF-Ormat Technologies says on dec 16, unit entered into equity contribution agreement

Dec 22 Ormat Technologies Inc

* On Dec 19, Co says on Dec 16, unit entered into equity contribution agreement - SEC filing

* Ormat Nevada transferred indirect ownership interest in Mcginness Hills (phase I and phase II), among others to Opal Geo

* Pursuant to agreement, JPM contributed about $62.1 million to Opal Geo in exchange for 100 pct of class B membership interests of Opal Geo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
