BRIEF-Presbia reports certain interim data from its U.S. staged pivotal clinical trial

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Presbia PLC :
* Presbia PLC says through November 30, 2016, 421 subjects have undergone insertion of Microlens during staged pivotal clinic trial
* Presbia PLC says reports certain interim data from its U.S. staged pivotal clinical trial
* Presbia PLC- currently, company is 24 months into its 3-year pivotal study and anticipates submitting data to FDA in September 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2hhGDEe) Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders