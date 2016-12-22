BRIEF-Piper Jaffray to record charge associated with asset management segment

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Dec 22 Piper Jaffray Companies :
* Piper Jaffray Companies- estimates that impairment charge will be in range of $75 million to $95 million on a pre-tax basis- SEC filing
* Piper Jaffray -asset management segment experienced net outflows of assets under management during its fiscal year ending December 31, 2016
* Piper Jaffray -believes net outflows are result of an extended cycle of investors favoring passive investment vehicles over active management
* Piper Jaffray -on Dec 21, concluded required to record noncash impairment charge to reduce carrying value of goodwill associated with asset management segment
* Piper Jaffray Companies - impairment will not result in any current or future cash expenditures Source text: (bit.ly/2i03svF) Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.