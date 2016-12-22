BRIEF-Ballard reports progress on stack production capability in China

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Ballard Power Systems Inc :
* Ballard power -as of closing on transaction in Oct 2016, received payments totaling $10.9 million and since then received further payments of $8.1 million
* Ballard reports progress on stack production capability in China
* Ballard Power Systems Inc says will receive approximately $20.0 million in technology solutions revenue for technology transfer and other services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders