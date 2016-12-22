版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Vulcan Materials says entered into new credit agreement that provides five-year $750 million unsecured revolving credit facility

Dec 22 Vulcan Materials Co :

* Vulcan Materials - On Dec 21, co entered into new credit agreement that provides five-year $750 million unsecured revolving credit facility - sec filing

* Vulcan Materials Co - new credit agreement also provides for five-year $250 million unsecured delayed draw term loan facility Source text - bit.ly/2ihaIDI Further company coverage:
