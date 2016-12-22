版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 06:14 BJT

BRIEF-International Seaways says letter of award was received from North Oil Company

Dec 22 Euronav Nv :

* International seaways - JV with Euronav NV (received letter of award in relation to contract for five years for service of FSO Africa and FSO Asia

* International Seaways Inc says letter of award was received from North Oil Company, future operator of Al Shaheen oil field Source text - bit.ly/2hZTSc0 Further company coverage:
