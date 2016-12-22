版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 06:18 BJT

BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's unit Everett Spinco enters into term loan agreement

Dec 22 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co :

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise- agreement providing for senior unsecured delayed draw,term loan facility in aggregate principal amount equivalent of $2 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2hhH1mf) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐