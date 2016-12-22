BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's unit Everett Spinco enters into term loan agreement

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co :
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise- agreement providing for senior unsecured delayed draw,term loan facility in aggregate principal amount equivalent of $2 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2hhH1mf) Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders