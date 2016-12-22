版本:
2016年 12月 23日

BRIEF-Cole Credit Property Trust IV files for follow-on offering of up to $1.2 billion of common stock

Dec 22 Cole Credit Property Trust IV Inc :

* Files for follow-on offering of up to $1.2 billion in shares of our common stock Source text:(bit.ly/2hhH1mf) Further company coverage:
