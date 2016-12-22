BRIEF-Cel-Sci says FDA issued incomplete response to hold letter to co

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Cel-sci Corp :
* On December 16, FDA issued incomplete response to hold letter to co
* Cel-Sci Corp - FDA's incomplete response to hold letter indicates co's Nov 18 submission is not complete response to all issues listed in FDA's clinical hold letter
* Cel-Sci Corp- plans to send FDA a request for an in person meeting with agency to discuss all matters relating to partial clinical hold
* Cel-Sci Corp- should FDA lift partial clinical hold remaining cost of phase 3 clinical trial will be higher than currently estimated
* Cel-Sci Corp- reviewing all options in response to FDA's incomplete response to hold letter - sec filing
* Cel-Sci Corp- estimate total remaining cash cost of phase 3 clinical trial, excluding any costs to be paid by partners, would be about $12.1 million Source text - bit.ly/2hhyUFY Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders