BRIEF-Virtus Investment Partners files for mixed shelf of up to $500 mln

Dec 22 Virtus Investment Partners Inc :

* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2hNhiBc Further company coverage:
