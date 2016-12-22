版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Wesley Eden reports 5.5 pct stake in Newcastle Investment as of Dec 15

Dec 22 Wesley Eden:

* Reports 5.5 pct stake in Newcastle Investment Corp as of Dec 15 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2heoENc) Further company coverage:
